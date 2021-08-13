Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

