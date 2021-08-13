Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $$15.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

