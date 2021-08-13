Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the July 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,618,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 511,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 222,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,498. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.