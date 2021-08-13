Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.