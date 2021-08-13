Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

