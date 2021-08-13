Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $8.15. Horizon Global shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 7,640 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.