Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $8.15. Horizon Global shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 7,640 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.69.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.
