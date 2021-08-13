Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of HSHZY remained flat at $$22.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.