Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $59.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.16 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

