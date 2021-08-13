Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

