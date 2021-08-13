Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 72,430 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

NYSE H opened at $72.50 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

