HYCON Trading Up 41.7% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $674,708.31 and $191,024.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059805 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

