Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 1,649,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.80.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.