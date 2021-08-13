Hyper Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $870,256.28 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $870,256.28 and $174,620.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00151167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.28 or 1.00000813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00866622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

