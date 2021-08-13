Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

