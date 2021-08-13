i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a PE ratio of -137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

