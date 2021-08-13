IBI Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

IBI Group stock opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.35. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The firm has a market cap of C$345.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

