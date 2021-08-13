IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

