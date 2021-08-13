IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

