IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 205,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

