IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,306 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ARKW opened at $150.18 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57.

