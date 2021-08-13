IFP Advisors Inc Sells 95 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

XLG opened at $340.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.34 and a fifty-two week high of $340.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.97.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

