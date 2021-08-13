iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 61.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 173,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4,752.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

