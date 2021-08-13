Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 1,054.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 238,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,453. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ilika in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

