Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

