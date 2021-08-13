Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.90. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 1,167,755 shares trading hands.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

