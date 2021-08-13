Impossible Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.10 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.53 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00014169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

