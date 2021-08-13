Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $81.03. Inari Medical shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,088 shares.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,329,778 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

