Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

