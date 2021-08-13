ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

