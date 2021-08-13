ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.07 ($14.20).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

