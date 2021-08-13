InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.52

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 130977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

INNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.