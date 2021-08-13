Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys 801 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

