Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys 542 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $825.91 per share, for a total transaction of $447,643.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 13,755 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,928,989.70.

On Monday, June 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 38 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $905.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,390.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 245 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $899.89 per share, for a total transaction of $220,473.05.

On Monday, June 7th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,300 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $867.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari purchased 373 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $816.81 per share, for a total transaction of $304,670.13.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sardar Biglari purchased 421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $846.20 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.20.

On Friday, May 28th, Sardar Biglari purchased 71 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $807.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,337.47.

On Monday, May 17th, Sardar Biglari acquired 135 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $770.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $188.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 0.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Biglari by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the second quarter worth $32,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

