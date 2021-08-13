Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Buys $100,654.75 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $41.58 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

