Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 66 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

On Monday, July 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.11).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £572.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.