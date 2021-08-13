Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells 12,156 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ASMB opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.