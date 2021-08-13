Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $559,595.75 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.80 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

