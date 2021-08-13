Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells 6,374 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.