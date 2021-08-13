Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $2,039,774.70 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.