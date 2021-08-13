Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 589,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,935. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

