Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 589,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,935. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.