Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,033,617 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55.

Shares of NKLA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

