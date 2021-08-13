Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

