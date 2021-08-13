Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $78,225.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.