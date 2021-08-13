Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 3,286,639 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $179,943,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

