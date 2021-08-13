Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

