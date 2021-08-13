Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. 200,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

