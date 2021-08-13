Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

