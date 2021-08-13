Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $24.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of IAS opened at $16.32 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

