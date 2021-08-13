Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $100.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective lifted by BWS Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.