Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.